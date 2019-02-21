Harvey Henry Hiltz

At age 90, Harvey Henry Hiltz peacefully passed away. His work here on earth was done and now it was time to find a different canvas to paint, or a new piece of wood to carve. He will be reuniting with loved ones that passed before him and now they can dance, sing, paint and laugh all together!

Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 65 years (this November) Gloria; his sister, Lila Stokes; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Milford is Harvey and Gloria's home and the place that Harvey enjoyed painting Historic Milford Architecture and portraits of his family and friends. Or he enjoyed sitting by the beach choosing his next bird to carve.

Services will be privately held at the family's convenience.