Helen Gallipoli

Helen "Bebe" (Anderson) Gallipoli, age 86, of Milford died on July 15, 2019, surrounded by the comfort and love of her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Gallipoli. Born in West Haven, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Olive Levere Anderson. She attended school in West Haven and worked at Bic Corporation for more than 30 years as an inspector.

She belonged to Company #6's Volunteer Fireman's Woman's Guild back-in-the-day and helped to organize many balls, picnics and activities for the club. She was interested in word games like old-school Boggle and high-tech Wordscapes. Even as she lay in the hospital, she found a 6-letter word! She was a wiz at jigsaw puzzles and always had one on her kitchen table to build. She found joy and had a great respect for animals – especially the neighborhood stray cats. She truly loved to garden, and with her green thumb, fragments of a plants received new lives from Bebe over the years. Her favorite worldly delight besides her family, was the saltwater of Long Island Sound. Whether she was swimming there or watching it from her picture window, her love for the beach was woven into the fabric of her being. Her thoughtfulness, kindness and caring ways will be missed.

She is survived by her 4 children Darleen Hood, Frank Jr. (Susan), Michael, and Gary (Patty) Gallipoli. She had 4 grandchildren Marshall (Stephenie), and Joseph (Tracie) Hood, Frank III (Sarah) and Troy Gallipoli. She had 4 great-grandchildren Domenic Hood, Scarlette Sauro, Isabella and Frank Gallipoli. She is also survived by her 4 siblings Linda Martin, Bruce and David Anderson and Mary (John) Mordovanec. She was predeceased by her wonderful son-in-law Marshall Hood and her cherished siblings Beverly Thorndike, Dorothy Davidson, Herbie and Raymond "Billy" Anderson and Charlotte "Dolly" Gallipoli. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, step-grandchildren and amazing neighbors of the South-Street-Beach area.

There will be no viewing or visitation hours. The graveside service will be private and will be held at a future date at the Kings Highway Cemetery. Family and friends who wish to remember Bebe, may do a jigsaw puzzle or plant a flower to pay tribute to her.

"We love you Mom!", "We love you Gramma Bebe!" and as she would always reply, "I love you more!" Published in Milford Mirror on July 25, 2019