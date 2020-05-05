Helen Gloria Inzitari
Helen Gloria (Mancini) Inzitari, 91, passed away peacefully at Masonicare Nursing Home, Wallingford, CT, April 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Helen was known as "Gloria" to all. Helen was born in Stamford, January 15, 1929, to the late Anthony Mancini and Mary (DelPianto) Mancini. Upon getting married in 1950 to Ralph, the couple resided in Stamford. Helen, Ralph and family eventually re-located to Milford, where they became lifelong residents.
Helen was multi-talented musically, enjoying singing, dancing and playing the piano and accordion. She was a member of the St. Mary's choir and the Senior Center in Milford, where Helen loved performing in the Senior Center Musicals on stage singing and dancing. She also enjoyed playing the piano frequently for the Senior Center. Helen received several awards from the Milford Senior Center for volunteering. Helen also played the piano for the seniors at the Masonicare Nursing Home until becoming ill.
Helen is survived by her children Linda, (Michael) McDaniel of Durham; Robert, (Kathy) Inzitari of Milford; Theresa Inzitari, (Billy Bonnie) of Waterbury, Leonard Inzitari of East Haven and Gloria Bisighini of Milford, CT. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Ralph of 65 years, her son Ralph, Jr., grandson Ralph III, and sisters, Philomena DeMarco and Theresa Mancini. Also surviving are brother, Joseph Mancini, Stamford and sister Nancy Cotellessa, of Wilton. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. Services to be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Milford Mirror on May 5, 2020.