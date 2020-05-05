Helen Inzitari
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Gloria Inzitari
Helen Gloria (Mancini) Inzitari, 91, passed away peacefully at Masonicare Nursing Home, Wallingford, CT, April 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Helen was known as "Gloria" to all. Helen was born in Stamford, January 15, 1929, to the late Anthony Mancini and Mary (DelPianto) Mancini. Upon getting married in 1950 to Ralph, the couple resided in Stamford. Helen, Ralph and family eventually re-located to Milford, where they became lifelong residents.
Helen was multi-talented musically, enjoying singing, dancing and playing the piano and accordion. She was a member of the St. Mary's choir and the Senior Center in Milford, where Helen loved performing in the Senior Center Musicals on stage singing and dancing. She also enjoyed playing the piano frequently for the Senior Center. Helen received several awards from the Milford Senior Center for volunteering. Helen also played the piano for the seniors at the Masonicare Nursing Home until becoming ill.
Helen is survived by her children Linda, (Michael) McDaniel of Durham; Robert, (Kathy) Inzitari of Milford; Theresa Inzitari, (Billy Bonnie) of Waterbury, Leonard Inzitari of East Haven and Gloria Bisighini of Milford, CT. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Ralph of 65 years, her son Ralph, Jr., grandson Ralph III, and sisters, Philomena DeMarco and Theresa Mancini. Also surviving are brother, Joseph Mancini, Stamford and sister Nancy Cotellessa, of Wilton. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. Services to be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Mirror on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved