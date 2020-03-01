|
|
Helen M. Andersen
Helen Mary (Rubino) Andersen, 83, of Milford, passed away Saturday, February 8th, 2020. Born on March 10, 1936 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Ellen Maloney Efinger, and sister to the late Rita Sabatino. Helen is survived by her children, Stephen Rubino (wife Linda Sammartano) of Windsor CT, Donna Rubino (husband John DiLeonardo) and Ellen Rubino Sanchez (husband Robert Sanchez), of Hampton, VA and grandchildren, Sophia Rubino, and Dante Rubino of Windsor, CT, and nephew, William Gumble of NYC. Helen was predeceased by her first husband, Michael R. Rubino, and her second husband, Richard H. Andersen. Helen was a senior loan officer for U.S. Motors and Parda Credit Union at Schick Mfg., prior to retirement. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, and a dedicated friend to those she held dear. She will always be in our hearts. Helen will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery, Stamford, CT, and be remembered in services at St. Gabriel's Church, 26 Broadway, Milford, CT, on Sun. March 8th at 8:15 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a small donation to the DNC or the NRDC would be appreciated. Condolences may be left online at codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in Milford Mirror on Mar. 5, 2020