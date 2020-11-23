1/1
Joan Schaeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Schaeffer
Joan L. (Sullivan) Schaeffer, a resident of North Andover (formerly of Milford, Connecticut) and beloved wife of the late Erwin C. Schaeffer, passed away at Ashland Farms in North Andover on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020. She was 89 years old. Born in the Bronx, New York, she was the beloved daughter of the late James A. and Leslie M. (Rice) Sullivan. Joan was a graduate of Wheaton College and earned her BA in 1953. She had also earned her Masters Degree from Yale in 1955. In her spare time she enjoyed visiting Acadia National Park in Maine and had a special love for greyhound dogs and horses. Joan's mother, Leslie founded the Milford Animal Shelter. Joan will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving children: Leslie V. Grant of Bonita Springs, Florida, Marshal S. and his wife Robyn A. Grant of Andover, and James J. Schaeffer and his wife Janet Song of Burke, Virginia, grandchildren: Reilly, Alex, Amanda, Joshua, Ryan, Jonathan, Jordan, Ethan and Sarah, and great-granddaughter: Claire. Funeral Service will be private. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the MSPCA at Nevis Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For additional information, please visit, www.burkemagliozzi.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Mirror on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
(978) 475-5200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved