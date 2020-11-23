Joan Schaeffer
Joan L. (Sullivan) Schaeffer, a resident of North Andover (formerly of Milford, Connecticut) and beloved wife of the late Erwin C. Schaeffer, passed away at Ashland Farms in North Andover on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020. She was 89 years old. Born in the Bronx, New York, she was the beloved daughter of the late James A. and Leslie M. (Rice) Sullivan. Joan was a graduate of Wheaton College and earned her BA in 1953. She had also earned her Masters Degree from Yale in 1955. In her spare time she enjoyed visiting Acadia National Park in Maine and had a special love for greyhound dogs and horses. Joan's mother, Leslie founded the Milford Animal Shelter. Joan will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving children: Leslie V. Grant of Bonita Springs, Florida, Marshal S. and his wife Robyn A. Grant of Andover, and James J. Schaeffer and his wife Janet Song of Burke, Virginia, grandchildren: Reilly, Alex, Amanda, Joshua, Ryan, Jonathan, Jordan, Ethan and Sarah, and great-granddaughter: Claire. Funeral Service will be private. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the MSPCA at Nevis Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For additional information, please visit, www.burkemagliozzi.com
