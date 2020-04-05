|
John M. Borys
John Morris Borys, 92, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Eileen Borys and father of John Michael Borys and his wife, Loulou Borys, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020. Born on August 26, 1927 in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Julius and Katherine Borys. John was the director of probation for the First District of the Connecticut Juvenile Court for 30 years.
All services will be private. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.
Published in Milford Mirror on Apr. 9, 2020