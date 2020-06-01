John Coughlin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John (Sean) Philip Coughlin
John (Sean) Philip Coughlin, born June 23, 1945 peacefully entered eternal life on April 21, 2020, in Denver, Colorado. John had been resident at a nursing home for the past few years but ultimately succumbed to the coronavirus. He was a graduate of Fairfield Prep, Boston College and received an MS in Astrophysics from University of Maryland. He went west as a young man and worked for the U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Mines, in Idaho and Colorado developing and implementing an earthquake warning system for miners. He later earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. John was the son of immigrant parents Maurice and Mary Coughlin and he too was immigrant status before receiving citizenship. He was very much a family oriented man and took great pride and joy in his children Christopher, Sarah and Kaylah. He is also survived by his supportive former spouse Lucinda Erickson, mother of his children, sibling brothers Michael, Christopher and Matthew (Chrissie) his sisters Catherine Sinnott (Patrick) and Moira Hambleton (David) and many cherished nieces and nephews. Burial services will be private at the convenience of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post & Milford Mirror on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved