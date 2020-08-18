Joyce Viera

Joyce D. Viera
Joyce D. Viera, 83, of Milford, beloved wife of Vincent F. Viera, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Born on July 21, 1937 in South Casco, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Myron Shane and Dorothy Briggs.
Joyce grew up on her family farm in Maine until moving to Greenwich, RI; there she graduated from Central High School in Providence as Cum Laude. She met her husband, Vincent, while living in Providence and then married at 18. Together they moved to AL and then to Milford, CT where they raised their family. Joyce was a dedicated employee of US Motors in Milford for 23 years and 15 years with Coldwell Banker as a real estate agent.
Joyce enjoyed many vacations with her husband and family including Cruises in the islands, trips to Hawaii, and visiting family in Maine. She will be remembered for her endearing smile and laughter, as well as love of cooking and gardening.
Along with her husband, Joyce is survived by her children, Ronald A. (Jean) Viera, Kenneth P. (Lisa) Viera, Doreen L. Viera, Linda A. (Michael Szostek) Viera, and Elaine M. Viera; grandchildren, Charissa, David, Ronald, Vincent, Alexander, and Casey Anne; and many extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Stephen P. Viera; and grandchildren, Annie and Christopher.
Friends and family may call on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
