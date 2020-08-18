Martin Tucker

Martin Tucker, 92, of CT and FL, died peacefully at home in Redding, CT on August 3. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Frances Wilmot Tucker, formerly of Fairfield, and brother Robert Tucker. He was born in Bridgeport in 1928. In 1945, he graduated from Central High School and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. He was honorably discharged in 1947 as an Electrician's Mate (Telephone), and attended University of Bridgeport. He was employed for 37 years at Sikorsky Aircraft, most recently as Senior Program Administrator in Purchasing. He and Fran lived in Milford for 54 years. After retiring, they wintered in Venice, Florida, and later moved there. They enjoyed spending time with family, the beach, ballroom dancing, meeting friends at the VFW, Moose, and Elks Lodges, and the Milford, Stratford, and Shelton Senior Centers, and travel. Marty enjoyed listening to Fran sing karaoke, playing pool, bowling, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, and ice cream. Remembered for his cheerful disposition and sense of humor, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Tom Mayper and grandchildren Alex and Jessie of Redding, sisters and brother-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be virtual via Zoom, August 20, 21, and 23. Email for link or more info:

martytucker1928@gmail.com .



