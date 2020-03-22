|
Phyllis Jean Peck Beard
Phyllis Jean (Peck) Beard, of Milford, departed our world on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Frieda (Baylis) Peck and sister of the late E. William Peck of Oxford. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Donald C. Beard, reunited after 2,181 days of separation. Survived by children, Marcia Eaton (Raymond Wolfel) of Florida, Douglas (Teresa) Beard of Tennessee, Nancy (Leicester) Youman of New York and Geoffrey (Brenda) Beard of Connecticut, her greatest joys, grandchildren, Donald Eaton (Michelle Kass), Kimberly Eaton, Dianne (Barry) Vallier, Caroline (Burke) Colquhoun, Keira (Christopher) Lindsey, Travis Youman (Shannon Flasch), Leonard (Valerie) Beard, Laura (Chad) Conte, Andrew (Brooke) Beard and Rebecca Beard. Also filling her heart with enormous pride were 12 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Grayson, Elliott, Kathryn, Leah, Nora, Grace, Kyle, Alex, Ryan, Connor and Benjamin. She is also survived by her nieces Ellen Bristol, Elaine Smith, Kathy Cressia and their families. Born in Derby, Connecticut, she lived her early life in Oxford and Seymour and after marriage moved to the family farm in Milford. Her life consisted of raising her four children, helping to run the egg business with her husband, canning the best sweet corn in town, as well as acres of vegetables. She worked at Horowitz Fabrics in Stratford and was a clerk in the business department of Wayside Furniture, from which she retired after many years. She enjoyed reading, sewing and knitting but her favorite pastime was sailing with her favorite Captain on their sailboat, Whiskers. She was an active member of the Indian River Grange serving in almost every capacity including Master. Her loyalty continued after Indian River merged with the Cheshire Grange. She was presented an award for her 75 years of membership in 2019. While Phyllis will be remembered for having many longtime friendships, exquisite penmanship, working with Literacy Volunteers, an appreciation of good manners, generosity and love of family, it was her quick wit, subtle humor and sweetness of spirit that were among her finest traits. As matriarch of the Beard family she will be missed greatly by all those who knew her and loved her. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital for their compassionate and respectful care as well as the kindness of the staff at Masonicare and Home Care Plus especially Cheryl and Rosie. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cheshire Grange, P. O. Box 4, Cheshire, CT 06410. A memorial service will be held this summer. Those interested in attending may email their contact information to [email protected]
Published in Milford Mirror on Mar. 26, 2020