Richard A. Herman

Richard A. Herman, 99, died March 5 in Bradenton Florida. He was born in New York City and spent the summers of his youth in Milford, CT, where he met his wife of almost 75 years, Ruth-Ann Herman. Dick, as he was known by his friends, served in the US Army for six years during World War II, fighting as a Lieutenant in General Patton's Third Army. After the war he and Ruth-Ann made their home and raised their family in Milford, where he worked as an educator for the Milford Board of Education for over 30 years, first as a History teacher, then a vice-principal, principal, and eventually the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education. Dick was an active member of the community, involved in the Red Cross, the United Way, and the Kiwanis Club.

After retirement, Dick and Ruth-Ann made a second home on Anna Maria Island in Florida where they spent their winters. Wherever he was, Dick was an avid tennis player, sailor, bridge player and Yankee fan. Last September he was the honored veteran during the 7th-inning stretch at a Yankees home game! He also enjoyed reading, playing the piano, watching MSNBC, and having a dry martini while listening to Patsy Cline. Entertaining his many friends during cocktail hour was a favorite nightly ritual, but his best medicine was his beloved care-giver Manuela Espinosa.

A celebration of his life will also be held in Connecticut at the time of his 100th birthday this June. A detailed announcement will be forthcoming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Richard A. Herman Memorial Educational Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to: Milford Board of Education. Memo line must name "Herman Scholarship". Mail donations to: Milford Board of Education, Attn. Student Activity Dept., 70 West River Street, Milford, CT 06460.

Richard was pre-deceased by his wife Ruth-Ann and by his daughter, Elizabeth Herman Tracy. He is survived by his daughter Nancy A. Herman and her husband Patrick Decker; four grandchildren, Olivia Herman, Magen Tracy, Jeremiah Tracy, and Sean Tracy; son-in-law Gerald Tracy, and beloved nieces, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Published in Milford Mirror on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary