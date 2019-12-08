|
Rose M. Hurlihe
Rose M. Hurlihe, 80 of Milford, CT formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away at home on November 28, 2019. Born on March 6, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY, Rose was the daughter of the late May Durkin and William J. Hurlihe. Rose was educated in the Poughkeepsie School System. In 1960, she graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for 35 years until her retirement in 1995.
Rose was a member of the American and New York State Nurses Association for many years as well as a member of the St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumnae Association, St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, Nursing Education Committee of the DC and the Mair Society of St. Francis Hospital. In 2010, Rose was the recipient of the Franciscan Award.
Rose was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Patricia and Ann, two brothers William and Richard and sister-in-law Betty. She is survived by many cousins.
Friends may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. There will be an additional Mass said on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge, CT. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Be Like Brit, P.O. Box 355, Rutland, MA 01543 or Rose Hill Foundation, 5130 Rose Hill Blvd, Holly, MI 48442. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Mirror on Dec. 12, 2019