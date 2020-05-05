Rudy Martinkovich

March 5, 1937-April 19, 2020Rudy Martinkovich, age 83 of Milford, Ct passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Milford Hospital. He was born in Bridgeport, CT on March 5, 1937 to Stephen and Ludmila Martinkovich. He went to Milford High School and served in the US Air Force from 1954-1962 spending one year in Germany as a Staff Sergeant for the 103rd ACW. He worked most of his life in Milford and West Haven as a plumber.

He loved the New England Patriots (especially Tom Brady), UConn Women's Basketball Team, NASCAR and most of all; playing Blackjack at Mohegan Sun Casino. He was hard working, good natured and had a quick wit. He will be missed. He is survived by his son Kurt Martin of Ft. Myers, FL and daughters: Michelle Martin of Beacon Falls Ct, Kathy Richardson of Stratford Ct and Patricia Fancuilli of Maine. He also leaves a sister and brother in law; Helen & Bill Johnson of Milford and 2 Grandsons and 7 Granddaughters as well as 3 nieces. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



