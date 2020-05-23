Samuel Thomas Carroll

1930-2020

Samuel Thomas Carroll age 90, a Milford Connecticut resident for over 50 years, died peacefully on May 21st, 2020. He was raised in Bridgeport, Connecticut , the third son of Grace Bryant and John Carroll. Sam served his country as a proud Marine and loved to tell his stories about time spent on the island of Guam assigned to the tele-communications unit. He worked in the printing industry at Kurt H Volk in Milford for 45 years before retiring in 1995.

Other than spending time with his family, one of Sam's greatest pleasures was spending an hour a day at the local pub to visit with his friends and share stories and life experiences, all the while sipping on his signature Old Grand Dad and soda.

Sam was a loving husband and father, grandfather to four, and great grandfather to six. He was a guy anyone could go to for advice and direction and Sam would give you his honest opinion, whether you liked it or not.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Beverley, brother Kenneth (Fran), sons Charles (Janice) and Edward (Nancy), grandchildren Jennifer, Scott, Lisa, and Michael, great-grandchildren Amanda, Adam, Racquelle, Hunter, David-Michael, Sam, Grace, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first son Tommy and three brothers, John, Drew, and Donald Carroll.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Comfort Keepers, especially Amber, for the intense care and attention they provided to Dad in his later years. They would also like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at All American Assisted Living in Londonderry, New Hampshire for the excellent care they provided.

A private funeral will be held at Peabody Funeral Home in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Wednesday May 27th.



