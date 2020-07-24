1/1
Shirley Cassaras
1934 - 2020
Shirley Anne Cassaras
Shirley Cassaras, age 86, of Jacksonville, FL, (formerly Milford, CT), beloved wife of Emanuel John (Johnnie) Cassaras, entered eternal rest on July 5, 2020 from Covid-19 related respiratory illness.
Shirley was born in 1934 in Norfolk, VA. She married the love her life, Johnnie, in 1952 and spent the next 68 years devoted to him. Shirley and Johnnie moved to CT in 1962. Shirley was a dedicated homemaker and mother of five children. She was a huge fan of crime drama and enjoyed football and theater. Shirley cherished time with family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents (Johnnie & Alma) and two brothers (Charles & Orville). She is survived by her adoring husband, Johnnie; four daughters, Vicki (Harold), Eva, Alma (Dan), Karen (Mike); one son, John; twelve grandchildren (Erin, Amy, Tara, Jay, Chris, Shirley, Tiffany, Danny, Vicky, James, Melissa, Kaitlin); seven great-grandchildren; one brother Johnnie (Gail); many extended family members and friends.
Shirley was dearly loved by her family and friends. She will be missed tremendously and always remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Services will not be held at this time. A memorial service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shirley's favorite charity, in lieu of flowers.
And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Published in Connecticut Post & Milford Mirror on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
