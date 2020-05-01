Silvio Berni
Silvio A. Berni
On April 12th, God called his son, Silvio A. Berni, home to heaven at the age of 67 after a courageous battle with the COVID-19. Silvio was born in Italy to Bruno and Teresina Berni. He was a dedicated family man and leaves behind his wife, Cathy, and their children; Erin, Michael, Teresina and Faith and is also survived by his son-in-law, Jason, two grandsons, Bradley and Beckett as well as his sister, Maria, and her daughter, Katerina. Silvio had a large family that included many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins around the world and he loved keeping in contact with and visiting so many of them.
Even though he would tell you that he was "just an accountant", he was the Vice President of Corporate Development and Controller at GGCP, Inc. in Greenwich. Silvio was known among those who loved him for his generous and compassionate nature. He was always willing to help everyone, however they needed it. He was an active member at Christ the Redeemer Church and the Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life and career, he loved interacting with family, colleagues, friends and strangers. He could have a long conversation with anyone, and often did! He had many lifelong friends he kept in touch with until the very end.
Silvio's eventual final resting place will be in Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY, so he can be with his parents and nephew, Alex. Due to the current climate, a celebration of his life will happen when it is deemed appropriate. A mass was offered for him by the Gabelli Family at Fordham University on April 20th and can be viewed online. In lieu of everything being offered, please consider making a donation in his name to any of the following organizations whose work Silvio admired: The Beth-el Shelter, the Woodruff Family YMCA, the Connecticut Food Bank or the Boys and Girls Village in Milford.

Published in Greenwich Time & Milford Mirror & Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020.
