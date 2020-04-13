|
|
Susan Ann Lelas
Susan Ann Lelas, 64, of Milford, unexpectedly passed away on April 7, 2020. Susan was born in Milford, CT, on February 25, 1956 to Peter John Lelas and the late Martha (Nancy) Masker Lelas. Susan graduated from Milford High School and attended the University of New Haven.
Susan was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, niece, and aunt. She loved life, having fun, the beach, and skiing in the snow. Her wit and bright smile brought joy and comfort to those around her.
Susan leaves behind her father, Peter John Lelas and his wife, Jeanne; siblings, Patricia J. Lelas-Sullivan and Peter Lelas III; aunt, Lauren E. LeVasseur; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Shady Knoll Health Care in Seymour, CT for their wonderful care and compassion.
Services will be privately conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Brain Trauma Foundation at www.braintrauma.org in memory of Susan Lelas. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Milford Mirror on Apr. 16, 2020