Thomas O'Dwyer
Thomas P. O'Dwyer
Thomas Patrick O'Dwyer Jr., 89, of Milford CT, beloved husband of Patricia Elin O'Dwyer, died of natural causes on July 24, 2020. Born in Bridgeport CT, Tom was the son of the late Thomas Patrick O'Dwyer Sr. and Catherine Gleason. Tom was a lifelong educator in Connecticut who especially liked teaching social studies at Fairfield Woods Middle School. Tom retired after 40 years of service. Tom's students will remember both his mastery of the subject and his wonderful humor. Tom was also an established showman outside the classroom. An accomplished magician, Tom performed magic in facilities across the US, from Connecticut to Hawaii. He was especially happy to entertain at senior living facilities and schools, where his light-hearted interaction with the audience matched his magical performances. An avid runner, Tom enjoyed running and racing with his friends. In addition to his wife Patsy, Tom was loved and adored by his siblings, Sister of Mercy Dorothy, Jack (deceased), Margaret (deceased), his children Carolyn, Michael (deceased), Timothy (deceased), Jeff, Scott, Tracy, Amy, his grandchildren Kara, Lindsay, Michael, his great-grandchildren Devin, Paislyn, and his loving nieces and nephews. The family is deeply saddened, and welcomes memories to be posted on the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME'S website at www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com. Private services will be held. Tom O'Dwyer, Educator, Magician, Humorist, you will be missed.



Published in Milford Mirror on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 28, 2020
I will miss seeing your smoky face every day, watering the grass or mowing the lawn, or just as you would drive by and beep the horn and wave! You were a great person, a fantastic magician and story teller, you told me a lot of stories about my grandma, I will miss you very much uncle Tommy, my neighbor a house away! Yours always with me, and I’ll make sure aunt patty takes care of the grass so there’s so brown spots.. LOL
Love you
Erin
Erin
Family
July 27, 2020
Prayers and condolences to the Dwyer family. A Fairfield Middle School graduate long time ago the first year it changed from Fairfield Woods. He was a great teacher.engaged with his students. We all passed his class because of the one-on-one help he offered. Back then we respected our teachers and In return they respected us. He never gave up on us.
Lisa Bertanza
Student
