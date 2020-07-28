Thomas O'Dwyer

I will miss seeing your smoky face every day, watering the grass or mowing the lawn, or just as you would drive by and beep the horn and wave! You were a great person, a fantastic magician and story teller, you told me a lot of stories about my grandma, I will miss you very much uncle Tommy, my neighbor a house away! Yours always with me, and I’ll make sure aunt patty takes care of the grass so there’s so brown spots.. LOL

Love you

Erin

