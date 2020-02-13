Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:45
New Kilpatrick Parish Church
Bearsden
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
13:45
Maryhill Crematorium
BELL Andrew Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, February 4, 2020. Andrew, devoted husband to Elizabeth and best dad to Gillian, Graham and stepdad to Jennifer and Alasdair, beloved gramps to Hannah, Roo, Christopher, Claire, Georgina and Thomas and great-grandpa to Arran and baby Timmy. Funeral service at New Kilpatrick Parish Church, Bearsden, on February 14, at 12.45 pm, thereafter to Maryhill Crematorium, at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Amyloidosis Research.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
