SHAW Charles Alexander Sandy peacefully passed away on March 22, 2020, in the very good care of Almond View Care Home, Glasgow. Previously from Maryhill, Fintry and Bearsden, he will be sadly missed by his cousins, especially Jean and Margaret and his lifelong friends, Syd, Campbell, Bryon, Iain and Bill. Douglas Park Golf Club was also very important to him so, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration of Sandy's life will be held there at a later date.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Apr. 9, 2020