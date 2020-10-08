Home

WILSON Christina Mary Of Milngavie, Glasgow, passed away peacefully, on October 1, 2020, aged 75, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Ronnie, cherished mother of Jennifer and Allan, in-law of Alan and Nana and Nona to Ellie, Jack, Mimi and Natalyia. The family wish to thank all the staff at Graeme Pharmacy Milngavie and Kersland House surgery Milngavie, the amazing district nurses, Nicola and Siobhan, the East Dunbartonshire Home Carers and our Marie Curie Nurse, Margaret. We are forever thankful to you all. A joint service for both Chris and Ronnie will be held at the family home on October 8, at 1.30 pm. Anyone wishing to pay their respects are invited to join outside to hear the service.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
