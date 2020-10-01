Home

WILSON Douglas Cooper (Milngavie)
Sadly passed away, on September 20, 2020, in the care of QEUH, Glasgow.
Dearly loved and adored husband of Sheila, cherished father of Russell and Lindsey, father-in-law to Cori and Kevin, worshipped grandfather of Kristin, Tom, Pierce, Josh, Ailidh and Xander and dearly beloved brother of Christine. Douglas (Dougie) will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the current restrictions the funeral service which is taking place on October 2, at 10.30 am,
at Clydebank Crematorium will be for immediate family and close friends only.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
