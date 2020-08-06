|
BAIRD Duncan Chapman Aged 94, formerly of Campsie Drive, Milngavie, passed away peacefully after a long illness, at home, in Haltwhistle on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Duncan, was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Robertson), brother of Doris, Margaret and Jimmy, brother-in-law to Ian Robertson and uncle of Allan and David Robertson.
He will be sadly missed.
Due to the current restrictions, a private cremation will take place at Carlisle Crematorium.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Aug. 6, 2020