FERGUSON Elizabeth Kathleen Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Stobhill Hospital, on May 24, 2020, aged 80. Kathleen, beloved wife of Dr Duncan Ferguson, adored mother of Donna and Deirdre, grandmother of Charlie and Angus, mother-in-law to Mark and Colin and sister of Sandra and the late Dorothy, also a friend to many. Due to current government restrictions funeral service for immediate family only. A celebration of Kathleen's life will be organised for family and friends at a later date.
Family flowers only please, however donations in Kathleen's memory can be made in support of the Marie Curie Foundation.
Published in Milngavie Herald on May 28, 2020