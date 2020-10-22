|
HUDSON Rev Eric Peacefully, after a short illness on October 13, 2020. Rev Eric V. Hudson LTh. former Minister of Westerton Fairlie Memorial Church and previously Kintore Parish Church and Religious Advisor at STV. Much loved husband of Anne, father of Jill and Peter, grandfather of Adam and Daniel. Also stepfather to Claire and Julie, grandad to Beth, Isaac and Jack. Funeral will be private, however on Saturday, October 24, the funeral cortege will pass New Kilpatrick Church, at 9.45 am, and Westerton Church at 10 am.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Oct. 22, 2020