|
|
|
KELLY Helen Norah
(nee Bell) Peacefully, at home, on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Duncan, cherished mother of Diane and
Gordon, dear mother-in-law of Robin and Rachel and devoted grandmother to Damian, Rachael, Jacob and
Cameron. Helen will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. A private funeral service will be held at 2.30 pm, on Friday, October 30. Those who wish to view the service either live or thereafter, by video stream, are requested to email [email protected] for details. Family flowers only please, however, charitable donations in Helen's
memory to St Margaret of Scotland Hospice or the Preshal Trust would be gratefully received.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Oct. 29, 2020