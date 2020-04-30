Home

GIBB James Younger (Big Handsome Jim) Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Four Hills Care Home in Glasgow, after a short illness. Jim, aged 87, beloved husband of the late Helen. He was the much loved father to James, Janet and Charles, grandfather to Stephanie, James, Jennifer, Catherine and Fiona and a great-grandfather to Pandora, Rosen and Halo.
He will be greatly missed.
Due to current restriction, a private cremation will be held.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
