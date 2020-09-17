|
|
|
McWILLIAMS
John (formerly Strathclyde Police and past captain
Clober Golf Club)
Peacefully, at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Carol and much loved father of Lynn and Kay. Proud grampa to Georgia, Harry and Ben and devoted great-grampa to Charlie and Archie. Cherished brother of Rosemary and loyal friend to many, lost too soon. Due to current restrictions, family funeral at Dalnottar Crematorium, at 11.30 am, on Thursday, September 24, but cortege will pass Clober Golf Club, on Craigton Road, at approximately 10.55 am, for those wishing to pay their respects.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Sept. 17, 2020