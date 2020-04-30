|
|
|
DUNACHIE Kenneth J. Peacefully, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, aged 82, in the kind ministrations of Four Hills Care Home, Glasgow and after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Kenneth James, younger son of the late William Andrew and Mrs Mary Waugh Dunachie. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Ronald and Mae, much loved uncle and great-uncle to Andrew, Lynn, Michelle and Ross. Former Deputy Head and Principal Maths Teacher at Smthycroft School, Glasgow. Keen tennis player with Thorn Park and David Lloyd Clubs. Will be sadly missed by all family members and friends. Due to current restrictions, funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Apr. 30, 2020