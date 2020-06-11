|
ORR Margaret McCutcheon
(nee Meldrum) Peacefully, on June 3, 2020, Margaret, beloved and loving wife of the late Matt, much loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law to Elizabeth, Richard, Stuart, Heather, Keith and Marion. A treasured and very proud gran and granny to Gillian, Alison, Rachel, Kirsty, Sarah, Caroline and Kenneth. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Milngavie Manor for their kindness and care shown to Margaret and the family. A private family funeral will take place on June 15, 2020. No flowers, please.
Published in Milngavie Herald on June 11, 2020