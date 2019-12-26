|
BROWN Mary Peacefully, at The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on December 19, 2019, Mary (latterly of Milngavie), beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Pauline, Charles and Gill, loving grandma to Cameron, Stuart, Fraser and Alastair and great-grandma of Euan. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Dec. 26, 2019