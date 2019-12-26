Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BROWN

Notice Condolences

Mary BROWN Notice
BROWN Mary Peacefully, at The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on December 19, 2019, Mary (latterly of Milngavie), beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Pauline, Charles and Gill, loving grandma to Cameron, Stuart, Fraser and Alastair and great-grandma of Euan. Funeral service at Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -