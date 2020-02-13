Home

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
09:30
St Joseph's Milngavie
More Obituaries for Nancy COIA
Nancy COIA Notice
COIA Nancy Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on February 6, 2020, Nancy, beloved wife of Eugene, loving mother of Gillian, Graeme and Stuart and a much loved grandmother of the family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Catholic Church, RIP. Receiving Mass on Wednesday, February 12, at St Joseph's Milngavie, at 6 pm, funeral Mass on Thursday, 13th at 9.30 am, thereafter to Langfaulds Cemetery, arriving 10.45 am. All family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
