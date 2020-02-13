|
COIA Nancy Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, on February 6, 2020, Nancy, beloved wife of Eugene, loving mother of Gillian, Graeme and Stuart and a much loved grandmother of the family. Fortified by the Rites of the Holy Catholic Church, RIP. Receiving Mass on Wednesday, February 12, at St Joseph's Milngavie, at 6 pm, funeral Mass on Thursday, 13th at 9.30 am, thereafter to Langfaulds Cemetery, arriving 10.45 am. All family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Feb. 13, 2020