Mcqueen
Rita Peacefully on Saturday
31st October at the age of 93.

Devoted wife of the late Alec,
loving mother of Ronald and dear grandma (Oma) to Ross and Kate,
and fond mother-in-law to Irene.

A much loved and respected figure in Milngavie, she will be sorely missed.

The family would like to offer their thanks for the many messages of condolence from her friends.
In particular we would like to express our gratitude to the District Nurse Service, and to the Doctors and staff at Kersland Surgery for the care and support they provided for our mum.

Private Funeral.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
