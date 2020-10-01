|
WILSON Ronald John C. A. (Milngavie, Glasgow)
Passed away peacefully, on September 22, 2020, aged 77, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Chris, father of Jennifer and Allan, in-law of Alan and grandad to Ellie, Jack, Mimi and Natalyia.
The family wish to thank the caring staff at Ward 8A Gartnavel General, all the staff at Graeme pharmacy Milngavie and Kersland House Surgery, Milngavie and the amazing district nurses. We are truly thankful to you all.
A service will be held at the family home on October 1, at 2 pm. Anyone wishing to pay their respects are invited to join outside to hear the service.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Oct. 1, 2020