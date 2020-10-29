|
EATON Dr Rose Helen Peacefully, at home, on October 22, 2020, after a long illness and now with her Lord. A woman whose faith informed every part of her life, as she served and supported others both here and abroad, particularly India. Much loved and cared for sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend who had a great sense of fun. We invite friends to pause and remember as the cortege leaves at 3 pm on October 30, from Elm Court, Milngavie, then passes Baljaffray Parish Church. The private service will be live streamed at 3.30 pm, details on the Baljaffray Parish Church Facebook page. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ramabai Mukti Mission, India and Glasgow City Mission.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Oct. 29, 2020