|
|
|
KANE Rosina (Renée) Peacefully, at home, on Friday, January 3, 2020, aged 84 years. Renée, beloved wife of the late Bernard, much loved mother of Martin, Kevin and Bryan, dear grandma of David, Niamh and Christopher. Fortified by rites of Holy Church RIP. Reception and vigil at St Joseph's RC Church, Station Road, Milngavie, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 6 pm. Funeral Mass, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 9.30 am. Thereafter to New Kilpatrick Cemetery.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Jan. 9, 2020