HALLIDAY-LACEY Sheila (nee Miller) Passed away peacefully, on May 10, 2020, at Birdston Care Home, after a short illness. Much adored wife of the late William (Bill) Lacey and more recently wife of the late John Halliday, dearly loved mum of Anne and treasured granny of Rachel and Jamie.
Always in our hearts.
A private funeral will be held at
3.30 pm, on Wednesday, May 20.
No flowers please, just take time to think of her or light a candle at this time.
Published in Milngavie Herald on May 14, 2020
