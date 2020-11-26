|
McARTHUR
Sheila Shaw Sadly on November 11, 2020, at Antonine House, Bearsden, Sheila McArthur, quietly passed away after a long illness. Much loved wife to the late Gordon and mum to Ewan. Devoted sister to Kathleen, loving aunt to David, Andrew, Colin and families. Will be sadly missed by all.
Due to current restrictions there will be a private funeral service on November 30, at New Kilpatrick Church, at
10.30 am, followed by a cremation at C.C.N.D, at 11.30 am.
Published in Milngavie Herald on Nov. 26, 2020