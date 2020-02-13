Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Fairbrother
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Fairbrother

Notice Condolences

Alan Fairbrother Notice
Fairbrother Alan Died peacefully
on 29th January,
aged 80 years.
A much loved brother and uncle
who will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
The service to celebrate Alan's life
will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Thursday 20th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to benefit
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
Willows Funeral Home,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -