Fairbrother Alan Died peacefully
on 29th January,
aged 80 years.
A much loved brother and uncle
who will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.
The service to celebrate Alan's life
will take place in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Thursday 20th February at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired, to benefit
British Heart Foundation
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
Willows Funeral Home,
1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020