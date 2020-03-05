|
Goldsmith Alan 21st March 1943 - 21st February 2020
Died peacefully at Willen Hospice surrounded by his family.
Loving husband, father and grandfather, sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The funeral is to take place at 2pm
in The Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March 2020.
Family flowers only donations to
Willen Hospice can be left on the day.
All enquiries to:
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
01908 565353
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020