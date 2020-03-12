Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Alan Tootill

Notice

Alan Tootill Notice
TOOTILL ALAN Passed away peacefully on the
29th February 2020, aged 93.
Very much loved by his
children and grandchildren,
he will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place
on 23rd March, with a committal
at Crownhill Crematorium,
Willow Chapel at 1.45pm, followed at 2.30pm by a memorial service
at the United Reformed Church, Newport Pagnell.
Family flowers only but
donations in his memory for
Age UK can be made care of
H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020
