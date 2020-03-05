|
|
|
Coyston Albert Henry
BERT Peacefully passed away on
Monday 24th February 2020
aged 86 years,
former business owner of
AH Coyston Shoe Repairs
in Stony Stratford.
Beloved husband of the late Yvonne, loving dad to Mark and a treasured granddad to Becky & Jamie.
The funeral service will be held
at The Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th March, 11.00am.
Family flowers only donations if
desired to The Cats Protection.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020