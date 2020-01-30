|
|
|
Peppiatt Allan Arthur of Two Mile Ash,
sadly passed away at Willen Hospice
on 24th January 2020, aged 68 years.
Loved and forever remembered
by his daughters Rachel and Amber,
his four grandchildren, brothers,
sisters, family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place in the Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium, on Monday
10th February 2020 at 11.30am,
where all will be welcome.
Allan's family would appreciate the wearing of a Tottenham football shirt or brightly coloured clothing and also ask that donations to Willen Hospice be made in lieu of floral tributes.
For further information, please contact
H W Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
MK11 1DT, Tel: 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020