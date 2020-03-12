|
|
|
SHEARER Ann of Monkston, passed away peacefully
at home on 5th March 2020,
aged 68 years.
She was very much loved and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Monday 23rd March at 11.30am
followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Ann
are for Cancer Research and
may be left on the plate at the Crematorium or cheques made
payable to the charity sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020