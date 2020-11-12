|
|
|
Driscoll Anna (Nancy)
(neé Mee) Of Eastfield Drive, Hanslope and formerly of Rannoch, Co. Clare, Ireland has passed away peacefully at home on 2nd November 2020 aged 84 surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved wife of Patrick, loving mother to Maria and Grainne, much loved grandmother to Jessica, Emma
and Joseph and great-grandmother
to Imogen.
Sadly missed by her sisters, brother, extended family and friends.
May Nancy rest in peace.
In line with Government Guidelines and to ensure the safety of all Nancy's family and friends a small private funeral will take place with a Mass at St Augustine's Catholic Church, Heelands at 11am on 17th November 2020 followed by burial at St. James the Great Churchyard, Hanslope at 12.00noon.
Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Nancy would take some time to say a prayer in her memory.
No flowers please.
Donations to Marie Curie Cancer Care may be sent to them direct.
H.W. Mason and Sons,
68a Wolverton Road, Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 12, 2020