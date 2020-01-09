|
DRAKE Anne Veronica
(formerly Marven) Of Lovat Fields and Milton Keynes Village died peacefully in her sleep on 25 December 2019 at Willen Hospice surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of Michael, amazing mother of Sean, Susan and Shelley and loving grandma to Lucy, Joe, Alice, Olivia and Louis. Anne was the nursing officer at the Open University from 1970 to 1990.
The funeral service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on Wednesday 22nd January 2020
at 11.30am.
The family will be dressing in colourful clothing to celebrate Anne's life and you are welcome to do so too.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Anne for Willen Hospice can be placed in the collection plate at the service or cheques payable to the charity can be sent to: H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020