Brent Arthur James Formerly of Newport Pagnell,
passed away peacefully on the
20th February 2020 with his
family by his side, aged 86 years.
A much loved husband, dad, poppa
brother and gramps who will be sadly
missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will take place at 11.30am
on Thursday 12th March 2020 at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
The family welcomes Arthur's favourite wildflowers and donations, if desired, by cheque to 'MKUH NHS Trust
(Ward 19)'
H.W Masons & Sons
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road
Bletchley, MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020