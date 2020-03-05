|
|
|
Austin Barbara Rose Owner of
Forest Lodge Kennels.
Sadly passed away at
Northampton General Hospital
on 21.02.20 aged 72 years.
Beloved Wife of Barry for 48 years.
Loving Mum to David, Anthony
and Robin. Cherished Nan to
all her Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 12th March at
St George the Martyr, Wootton
at 12 noon followed by a
private family committal.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
'Guide Dogs for the Blind' or
W.N.A.A may be sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors
71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF 01604 634368.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020