|
|
|
ENEVER Barbara Elizabeth Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th February 2020 in Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 83 years.
A much loved Mother to Mark and Rachel, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 10.30am at All Saints Church,
Bow Brickhill.
Family Flowers only.
Donations welcome, if desired to benefit, The British Heart Foundation.
Cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD. Tel : 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020