Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Enever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Enever

Notice Condolences

Barbara Enever Notice
ENEVER Barbara Elizabeth Sadly passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th February 2020 in Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 83 years.
A much loved Mother to Mark and Rachel, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 10.30am at All Saints Church,
Bow Brickhill.
Family Flowers only.
Donations welcome, if desired to benefit, The British Heart Foundation.
Cheques made payable to the charity can be sent c/o
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD. Tel : 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -