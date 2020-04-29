|
Sanderson Betty Doreen Of Fenny Stratford, Bletchley.
Passed away at Castlemead Court Care Home on Friday 24th April 2020,
aged 91 years.
Born 4th July 1928 - 24th April 2020
A much loved wife of the late Jack Sanderson, mother of Ann, Julie, John and Robert and Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium on Tuesday 19th May 2020 at 10:00 am.
Attendance by invitation only. Sorry.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to be made directly to the British Heart Foundation
should you so wish.
Betty will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude
to all of the staff at Waterhall care home and the Willows care home
where Betty had initially resided.
But special thanks to everyone at Castlemead Court care home,
who have looked after Betty brilliantly and were so kind to her and the family
during her final day's. You all do an amazing job and we applaud you.
THANK YOU
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 29, 2020